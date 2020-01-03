Miley Cyrus approached to play Suzi Quatro in Biopic

%MINIFYHTML205d33bf4fb9e146fc527b24e807d2b09% %MINIFYHTML205d33bf4fb9e146fc527b24e807d2b010%

During an appearance on & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39 ;, the rocker of & # 39; Can the Can & # 39; he admits that the movie about his life has the creator of hits & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; in the race for the lead role.

Miley Cyrus is in conversations to play Suzi Quatro in biopic of his life, according to the rocker.

The hitmaker "Can the Can" is set to follow the steps of Elton John Y Freddie Mercury as the last veteran act that shows his life story on the screen, after his respective blockbusters "Rocketman"Y"Bohemian Rhapsody".

Suzi, 69, is now presenting his story for the big screen, and told the UK breakfast show, "Good Morning Britain," the "Slide Away" star Miley, 27, is competing for a starring role.

"God, I wish I could do it myself, but Miley Cyrus. She has approached her and is a lovely girl, isn't she? She is a talented girl," the star shared. She added: "But obviously I will be involved in the casting, and unless I have the atmosphere …".

The star of "Devil Gate Drive" also promised that the film will not censor any of his experiences, and will offer a sincere look at the life of one of the most important names in 70's rock.