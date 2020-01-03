Migrants crossing the English Channel to the United Kingdom multiplied by six in 2019

LONDON – The number of migrants who arrived in Britain on small boats crossing the English Channel increased more than six times over the past year, according to estimates by the BBC and other news organizations, even when the government moved to intensify Law enforcement
At least 1,892 people arrived in small boats crossing the Canal in 2019, according to a BBC investigation. That remains a small fraction of the number that crosses the Mediterranean into continental Europe: more than 100,000 last year, according to the United Nations, below more than one million in 2015.
But it contrasts with the official government figure. of 297 for canal crossings in 2018.
Security experts and human rights groups said the increase reflected the closure of migrant camps in Calais and Dunkirk in France. From those occupied ports, migrants could travel in trucks, usually a less risky option than crossing small boats often unfit for sailing.
The authorities have also tried to take strong measures against smuggling in trucks and transport containers, which led migrants to look for alternative routes such as the dangerous crossing of the Canal.
The BBC said its estimate was based on police reports, government statements and news accounts. At least two other British media reported similar estimates this week.
The British government has also noticed a sharp increase in the arrival of vessels in 2019, although the Ministry of Interior, the government department responsible for migration, did not confirm the estimates of the media.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it was committed to making crossings a "rare phenomenon,quot; and that it would continue to work with the French authorities in law enforcement.
The French authority responsible for patrolling the Canal has reported almost daily bailouts of migrant ships crossing from France to Britain.
Britain operates a joint patrol with France. In December 2018, Sajid Javid, the minister then in charge of the British Ministry of Interior, declared the increase in ship arrivals that month a "Major incident,quot; and met with his French counterpart.
Javid and Christophe Castaner, France's interior minister, agreed in January to step up patrols and invest 6 million pounds, about $ 8 million, in drones, surveillance equipment and other measures.
The vast majority of migrants arriving in Britain are not deported or returned to France; most go through the asylum application process in Britain.
Natalie Elphicke, a newly elected conservative member of Parliament representing Dover and Deal, from the coast of England closest to France, asked that all migrants arriving in a small boat be returned to France.
"The best way to end these dangerous crossings is to ensure that anyone in the English Channel returns to the security of France." She wrote on Twitter.
Tony Eastaugh, director of crime and law enforcement at the Ministry of Interior, said the government deployed three vessels in the English Channel, financed patrols on French beaches and invested in detection equipment.
"Compared to where we were a few months ago, the cooperation we are seeing with the French authorities is paying dividends," Eastaugh said in a statement. He noted that 100 people smugglers had been convicted in 2019.
David Wood, former director general of the British immigration police, said the criminal groups behind the smuggling had resorted to alternative routes while authorities took strong measures against smuggling in trucks and containers. In October, a A container truck with the bodies of 39 migrants was discovered in the southeast of England.
"It has become much harder in recent years to get into the back of the trucks, which was the traditional way of entering the United Kingdom," he said. "So, diversification is happening."
Those who attempt the crossing pay smugglers between £ 6,000 and £ 10,000, Wood said. He said intensified patrols had done little to interrupt criminal groups.
"Organized criminals know that they can send a ship to the Canal from France or Belgium and they will be intercepted in all probability and then they will be taken to the United Kingdom," he said.
Human rights groups say the increase in canal crossings is worrisome. Many criticized calls to return migrants to France, noting that international law did not require asylum seekers to apply for asylum in the first safe country they entered.
"The fact that people who have already faced unimaginable difficulties in their homes [war, conflict, persecution, violence] are approaching weak boats to cross one of the most dangerous sea routes in the world in winter is an incredibly clear expression of his despair and despair. "Lisa Doyle, director of defense of the Refugee Council, said in a statement.
Bridget Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Kent Refugee Action Network, a group that works with unaccompanied children refugees and asylum seekers in the part of England where most migrant ships arrive, said the The Interior Ministry's emphasis on returning arrivals was "extremely irresponsible."
"If they took the detention of this trade seriously, they could practically stop it overnight by offering people with strong asylum applications safe and legal passage," Chapman said. "Why are we forcing them into the hands of human traffickers?"