Migrants crossing the English Channel to the United Kingdom multiplied by six in 2019

LONDON – The number of migrants who arrived in Britain on small boats crossing the English Channel increased more than six times over the past year, according to estimates by the BBC and other news organizations, even when the government moved to intensify Law enforcement

At least 1,892 people arrived in small boats crossing the Canal in 2019, according to a BBC investigation. That remains a small fraction of the number that crosses the Mediterranean into continental Europe: more than 100,000 last year, according to the United Nations, below more than one million in 2015.

But it contrasts with the official government figure. of 297 for canal crossings in 2018.

Security experts and human rights groups said the increase reflected the closure of migrant camps in Calais and Dunkirk in France. From those occupied ports, migrants could travel in trucks, usually a less risky option than crossing small boats often unfit for sailing.

The authorities have also tried to take strong measures against smuggling in trucks and transport containers, which led migrants to look for alternative routes such as the dangerous crossing of the Canal.