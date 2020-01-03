Michael Jackson accusers can file a lawsuit after they were previously forbidden to do so

WENN / Daniel Deme

After the previous ban due to the statute of limitations, James Safechuck and Wade Robson are now allowed to file a lawsuit for sexual abuse, thanks to a new law.

Up News Info –

The two men who accused Michael Jackson of abusing them as children in the exciting 2019 documentary "Leaving Never"They have been given permission to sue for sexual abuse.

A trial judge dismissed the cases of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, ruled that they waited too long to file them, but a new law helped them revoke that decision through an appeal.

Under the old legislation, the statute of limitations required accusers to file before they turned 26, but both were 30 years old. The new law, which entered into force on January 1, 2020, now allows victims of sexual abuse to sue until they are 40 years old.

Now, Safechuck and Robson can face MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, but not Jackson's property managers.



, p> According to TMZ, Safechuck alleges that Jackson abused him hundreds of times when he was a child, kissing his genitals and forcing him to suck Jackson's nipples while the singer masturbated and anally penetrated Safechuck with his finger.

Robson says he was forced to caress and kiss the late King of Pop, while giving and receiving oral sex. He also claims that Jackson tried to penetrate him anally.