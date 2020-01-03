Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help a Canadian couple take a selfie during the New Year's walk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying a relaxing vacation on Vancouver Island with their son Archie Harrison and his mother, Doria Ragland. And, when the royal couple went on an excursion on New Year's Day, they ended up helping a local couple who needed help taking a selfie.

According to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex noticed that a couple struggled with a selfie stick during their walk, so surprisingly they offered their help.

@CTVNewsVI Producer Asymina Kantorowicz was on a New Year's walk when someone kindly offered to help her with a selfie, and that person turned out to be Meghan Markle. https://t.co/z3hz9VTpvo – CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) January 2, 2020

"We've been doing this walk on New Year's Day for the past two years. We had a little picnic and we were finishing and trying to take selfies with the nice backdrop when a woman approached us and asked if we wanted her to take a picture of us ”, Revealed Asymina Kantorowicz, 29.

Kantorowicz, who is a CTV News producer, was hiking with her boyfriend, Iliya Pavlovic, and says she noticed the group earlier on her walk, but otherwise she was quite isolated. She explained that at first she didn't realize who had offered her help with the selfie, but when she finally looked at who was in front of her, she suddenly hit her.

Kantorowicz noticed that Markle was a good friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and then realized that Markle was the one who took the picture. When he looked back at the group, he saw Prince Harry standing there. He described the moment of seeing Markle smiling at him and hoping to take the picture as "shock,quot; and "disbelief."

"The only thing that occurred to me to tell him was:" There are so many things that self-sticks can do, "Kantorowicz adds. "She laughed and said something like," We'll have to take a good picture then, "and then Harry said," No pressure. "

Kantorowicz described the duchess as "super friendly,quot; and said they would not have realized the royal hiking party had they not approached them. However, they came and offered to help because Markle "saw us struggling to take pictures."

Markle took three photos of Kantorowicz and Pavlovic, and then returned the phone and wished the couple a happy new year. She described Markle as "happy and grounded," and she was simply someone who was enjoying a walk with her best friend and husband.

Kantorowicz added that the only thing that would have improved the experience is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the baby Archie Harrison with them.



