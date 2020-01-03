Meghan King Edmonds admits that she regrets circumcising her twin children – "It makes me sad,quot;

Former Royal Housewives of Orange County Meghan King Edmonds star recently spoke about one of his biggest regrets so far when it comes to raising their twin sons Hart and Hayes, 19 months, agreeing to circumcise. Edmonds talked about the difficult decision during an appearance in the Intimate knowledge podcast with Brooke Burke.

"I did it," Edmonds said. “My partner was a professional baseball player. He said, "Well, in the locker room, I don't want him to make fun of him." I said: "You are the dad,quot;. You have 50 percent options in this. "

How RHOC Fans know that Meghan shares her twins and her daughter Aspen 3 years with her estranged husband Jim Edmonds, the former center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. She said it was "very difficult,quot; to agree to the procedure, and was "upset,quot; and went through with it.

Meghan explained that it was 2018, and they knew how to clean themselves, take showers, and maintain proper hygiene. And, that led her to wonder why in the world she would want to do this to her son. Meghan said they are little babies, and there is no reason to manipulate their bodies like that.

"I don't like that. It makes me sad," Edmonds said.

The 35 year old woman was concerned about the lack of numbness when the procedure was performed, but was also concerned about the "long-term psychological effects,quot; and wondered if it would lead to aggression. She postulated that circumcision could be the reason why men are more aggressive.

Meghan and Jim Edmonds split in October, just hours after they celebrated their fifth anniversary, when Jim Meghan accused of having an affair with his nanny, Carly Wilson. Fox Sports Midwest and the nanny both have denied having an affair.

While the former couple is still working out the details of their divorce, they managed to accept custody of their children to the 50/50. Edmonds said We weekly in December, it still has "high hopes,quot; for co-parenting relationship with Jim, and believes the new year and the new decade is a good time to "launch a positive thinking and the law of attraction,quot;.

"The new beginnings are huge, so I'm looking forward to that," said Meghan King Edmonds.



