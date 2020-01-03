Meet Scott Tweedie looking at his latest photos!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Eric Liebowitz / E! Entertainment

It's time to say, & # 39; G & # 39; day! & # 39; to Scott Tweedie!

Like E! readers surely know, the Australian entertainment reporter was named co-host, together Lilliana Vazquez, of those based in New York ME! News Y Morning pop. Since viewers will wake up with Vázquez and Tweedie (as of Monday, January 6, 2020), we thought it was time to get to know the 31-year-old television personality a little better.

How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! the latest social media photos of the personality, of course.

We know you're curious about the new faces that join E!, So we've done cyber stalking for you. Don't worry, we doubt that Tweedie cares since she couldn't be more excited to join the E! family.

"I've grown up watching E! From Australia, so until now to be part of the team in New York, I can't contain my excitement!" Tweedie previously sprouted E! News. "It really is a dream come true. No matter how you have your eggs and coffee, we guarantee that we will serve your breakfast with a little Cardi B".

We are sure you are counting the days until the great premiere of 2020. We know we are!

So, to take a closer look at the latest Tweedie photos, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Don't forget to congratulate Tweedie and Vázquez ahead of your E! debut.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Morning pop opens on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m.

