Meat Loaf believes that Greta Thunberg has been & # 39; brainwashed & # 39; about climate change

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

In a new interview, the singer of & # 39; would do anything for love (but I won't do that) & # 39; He insists that the 16-year-old environmental champion is wrong in her campaign to save Earth.

Up News Info –

Rocker Meatloaf is convinced that Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed.

The singer of "I would do anything for love (but I won't do that)" is a denier of climate change and believes that the 16-year-old environmental champion is wrong in her campaign to save the earth.

"I feel that for Greta," he told the Daily Mail. "He has been brainwashed thinking that there is climate change and no. He has not done anything wrong, but has been forced to think that what he says is true."