Matt Reeves wants to keep Robert Pattinson's Batman out of DCEU

While Warner Bros. is interested in bringing the latest version of the Caped Crusader back to the fold with other heroes, the director of & # 39; The Batman & # 39 ;, reportedly insists that his next film has its own merit.

Matt Reeves is not going to leave Robert PattinsonBatman goes the same way as Ben Affleck& # 39; s. With the "Twilight Warner Bros., actor in the Saga movie series, "takes the mantle and is eager to bring the Dark Knight back into the fold and bring forces with other superheroes, but the director opposes the idea, according to We Got This Covered

As Caped Crusader has been one of the most popular names in the franchise, it is understandable why the study wants it to play a more important role in the DCEU. It is said that WB wants "that his films connect much closer than ever and want the last iteration of Robert Pattinson's character to face a new DCEU restarted with the eventual & # 39;Flash point& # 39; the movie simply retells everything that happened before & # 39;League of Justice"."

However, Reeves insists that his next movie "The batman"He should remain separate from the DCEU and should not meet any other hero. In this way, Battin de Pattinson would avoid overexposure as the version of Affleck's character with multiple cameos between 2016 and 2017 despite not having presented a solo film.

In other news, Pattinson has revealed that he wants to push the limits of the character as much as possible. "In terms of the character itself, I want to take it as far as possible. And I think Matt Reeves does too. You can do crazy things with that part," the Briton told Empire magazine.

"The lighthouse"Star added that an R rating would allow creators to explore more of the movie." The only thing that is more complicated is the rating. As soon as you turn something into an R-rated movie, you are free to do many things, "he said.

While the first aspect of the character in the new movie was not released, supposed details of Pattinson's suit recently emerged. According to Variety's former reporter, Kris Tapley, the suit will resemble the Batman design of artist Lee Bermejo, which is tough and looks more tactical. In addition, it has many mesh inserts and buckles that hold things together.

"The Batman" will go into production soon, for a launch scheduled for June 25, 2021 in the United States.