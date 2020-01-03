Match Report – Sale 48-10 Harlequins





Sale Sharks sacked six Harlequins attempts at AJ Bell Stadium on Friday

Sale rose to third place in the Gallagher Premier League table after a dominant 48-10 bonus victory over Harlequins at AJ Bell Stadium.

Steve Diamond's men dominated much of the opening period and deservedly entered the break 24-10 in the front thanks to the attempts of Akker Van Der Merwe and the brothers James, Sam and Luke.

Quins had opened the scoring through an early attempt by Gabriel Ibitoye, while Marcus Smith added a triple at halftime, but could not return the blow after the interval.

The second period began as a much quieter affair, with the penalty of Rob Du Preez as the only points in the third quarter, but Sale ended up with a flourish when Rob Webber, Chris Ashton and Rohan Janse Van Rensburg landed to complete a good victory. .

Despite enduring an inconsistent start of the campaign, the Sharks were impressive in their previous local game and began this encounter with a similar intention.

The twins Du Preez, Dan and Jean-Luc, struggled and obtained a couple of penalties in the opposition 22. They opted for the lineout both times and put Quins under great constraint, but an error by Janse Van Rensburg allowed the counter visitors.

Smith brilliantly picked up a lost ball and kicked forward. Ibitoye was then on hand to cross twice, pick up and land for an excellent individual effort.

Undeterred, the hosts continued to control possession and territory and were rewarded with a penalty from Rob Du Preez before Sale noted his opening attempt.

Once again, the South African contingent was influential when the middle pass of Du Preez inside found Van Der Merwe and the prostitute showed a brilliant rhythm and strength to review.

The sale did not end there, but this time it was Quins' mistake that led Sam James to cross the lime. There was still a lot of work to do when Bryn Evans found the center, but he and the Byron McGuigan wing combined to extend their cushioning.

The Londoners were being overcome but, to their credit, they responded well and reduced the arrears through Smith's startup.

They seemed to be heading for the break at just seven points, but unnecessarily infringed a scrum and that allowed the Sharks a final attack. The full side, James, took advantage when he entered Vereniki Goneva, wove out of two other possible tackles and landed for a wonderful attempt.

He left Paul Gustard's men with a lot of work to do in the second period, but they struggled and that frustration led to an unnecessary indiscretion of Joe Marler. The lazy man, who received a red card at the AJ Bell stadium two years ago, put a forearm on Jean-Luc Du Preez's head.

Although it was not done with much force, Marler was convicted of sin, before immediately apologizing to the wrong twin Du Preez, and Rob Du Preez took the opportunity resulting from three points.

Despite the advantage of only one man, Sale failed to make the additional man count and instead had to wait until Quins had returned to a full complement to secure the bonus point. It came from the back of his reliable maul when Webber approached to complete all five.

Marland Yarde and Matt Symons were expelled for sin when a fight broke out after the attempt, but the hosts stayed on the rise and finished a good night when Ashton and Janse van Rensburg landed.