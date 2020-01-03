Margot Robbie admits to creating a fake Twitter account for & # 39; Bombshell & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML777aead564421a87d8b3991dd76545139% %MINIFYHTML777aead564421a87d8b3991dd765451310%

Lionsgate

Speaking about her preparation for the film, the cartoonist Kayla Pospisil explains that she needed to investigate on social networks to find out what motivates the young millenary conservative girls & # 39 ;.

Margot Robbie created a fake Twitter account to follow the millenary conservatives while investigating their role in "Bomb".

The 29-year-old Australian actress plays Kayla Pospisil in the new film, a composite character based on young women who worked on the right-wing Fox News news network, who were allegedly sexually harassed by network boss Roger Ailes.

However, as an Australian, she did not understand her character's policy when she got the role, and some secret social networks investigated with a fake Twitter account to find out what motivates "young millennial conservative girls."

"I didn't get it to begin with," Robbie tells Variety. "But my process is to do a lot of research, consider each option, know each situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out, so that I can enter the set and then leave everything."

Robbie's performance has won Golden Globe nominations and Screen Actors Guild Awards, and has impressed his castmate Charlize Theron, who plays former Fox News star presenter Megyn Kelly, who collides with & # 39; Kayla & # 39; in a scene for being silent for so long about Ailes.

"I think his (Robbie's) performance in this movie is very rare," adds Theron. "I've seen this movie 50 times, if not more, and every time she catches me. It's just ridiculous, and I'm dead inside! And she catches me every time."

"Bombshell" is already in theaters.