Marcus Williams and the New Orleans Saints look for the "Miracle of Minneapolis,quot; to pay | NFL news





Marcus Williams and New Orleans Saints have the redemption of playoffs in mind this weekend

Marcus Williams has an unwanted place in the history of the NFL, symbolic of the dramatic tingling of the playoffs and cinematic plot twists. Two years later, history has given him and the New Orleans Saints the chance to bury the ax of & # 39; Minneapolis Miracle & # 39 ;.

January 14, 2018. It is third and 10 with 10 seconds remaining as deactivated support inside the U.S. Bank Stadium represents a desperate situation for the Minnesota Vikings, who fall 24-23. Little did they know that shattered expectations would soon be a warning for the most notable and unlikely finishes.

Case Keenum takes the click, crawls back and then enters a pass destined for Stefon Diggs on the right sideline. At this point, something has moved in Williams's mind, perhaps in light of increased pressure, such as a short time, an erratic impulse encourages him to participate.

A tackle lost later and the safety of the Saints is rising from the ground to witness Diggs running home for a 61-year touchdown. Sign of disbelief, sign of ecstasy, sign of football at its best devastating moment.

2:38 Relive the & # 39; Miracle of Minneapolis & # 39; before Sunday's contest Relive the & # 39; Miracle of Minneapolis & # 39; before Sunday's contest

The Saints will have another chance against the Vikings in Sunday's Wild Card showdown, this time in their own backyard.

There is a reluctance of both teams to quote that unforgettable night in Minnesota, but that will not prevent the memory of the game call & # 39; Buffalo right, seven heaven & # 39; Stay on the Superdome.

Heartbreak of Minneapolis: use or forget?

1:20 As the Vikings prepare to face the saints this weekend, watch Scott Hanson's wild reaction to & # 39; Miracle of Minneapolis & # 39; As the Vikings prepare to face the saints this weekend, watch Scott Hanson's wild reaction to & # 39; Miracle of Minneapolis & # 39;

The defeat of the Saints was more than Williams' mistake, as Alvin Kamara fell short in a first attempt in a third and one with 33 seconds remaining in the game. Become there and Sean Payton's men are in excellent shape to drain the clock.

Live nfl Live

"When you have a difficult defeat like (the Miracle of Minneapolis), you always wonder how your team will respond next year, and, of course, last year we had another challenging game at home here," Payton told reporters.

"So, I feel we have been tested in battle a bit that way and we really got strong again."

7:33 See highlights of the Saints' victory over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 See highlights of the Saints' victory over the Tennessee Titans in week 16

New Orleans enters the game not only fueled by anguish in Minnesota, but also last year's 26-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, during which they had been tied 20-20 in the 13-yard line of his opponents who needed a first down to run the clock and kick a winning field goal of the game.

The latter was marred by a controversial non-call to Nickell Robey-Coleman for what was a hit from helmet to helmet and a clear pass interference in the crucial third and 10 of the Saints.

Who will win the Super Bowl LIV? With Super Bowl LIV only one month away, we want to know who you think will win everything.

For the Saints to recover twice from the demoralizing setbacks when they reach the playoffs as one of the strongest teams, much is said about desire and talent throughout their camp.

It should be noted that the Saints beat the Vikings 30-20 the following season, however, the victory in the playoffs will probably go further to erase the anguish earlier that year.

Read: Will the Titans ruin the Patriots party? The Titans and the Patriots have been trending in opposite directions. Will Tennessee deliver an early departure to New England?

They will not bring a sense of right to the game, but there is an accumulated frustration capable of taking them to Miami on February 1.

The saints have the weapons

Drew Brees will appear in the playoffs for the ninth season of his career.

Beyond that night two years ago and its implications, the true story regarding the Saints is the good form they showed at the end of the regular season. After all, they turn to the game as favorites.

After an exciting 48-46 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which they were extremely unlucky, they finished the year in a three-game winning streak with more than 30 points in each. If it weren't for the depth of the NFC contestants, they might well have been enjoying a first-round goodbye.

6:48 See the highlights of the dramatic defeat of the Saints against the 49ers in week 14 See the highlights of the dramatic defeat of the Saints against the 49ers in week 14

Brees drew doubts at the beginning of the year, but heads to the postseason after winning the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award in December.

The veteran quarterback threw 15 touchdown passes in four games on his way to become the absolute leader of the NFL in that department, seeing 2019 with a completion percentage of 74.3 and 281 of 378 for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and only Four selections

Receive news from the NFL on your phone Do you want the latest news, features and highlights of the NFL on your phone? Know more

In Michael Thomas, they have the NFL lead catcher with 149 catches for 1,725 ​​yards and nine touchdowns, while tight end Jared Cook has become a powerful target in the red zone with 246 yards received and five touchdowns in Your last four exits.

0:35 See the capture of Thomas with one hand against the Indianapolis Colts in week 15 See the capture of Thomas with one hand against the Indianapolis Colts in week 15

The pair will face a high school of the Vikings in difficulty, with cornerback Xavier Rhodes allowing the highest percentage of completion in coverage in the league this season (84.3), as well as the third highest passer rating (127.8).

Meanwhile, Kamara has two hurried touchdowns in consecutive games and has recorded the fourth highest number of receiving yards for a runner in the league this season.

1:01 It's time for the NFL playoffs! 12 teams, 11 games and a champion. We show you how to play the Super Bowl challenge. It's time for the NFL playoffs! 12 teams, 11 games and a champion. We show you how to play the Super Bowl challenge.

On the other side of the ball, Williams himself leads the Saints with four interceptions and has 13 pass defenses in the year, not to mention a touchdown.

Defensive end Cam Jordan is third in the league with 15.5 catches and the Saints' defense as a unit ranks fourth against the race, allowing only 91.3 yards per game. Marshon Lattimore is another obstacle that the Vikings and Diggs in particular must fight, evidenced by their defenses tied for 11 passes and 14 passes.

Read: Watson armed with the disappointment of the playoffs Deshaun Watson is back in the playoffs, this time armed with the lessons of his first taste of postseason deflation.

The Saints have the weapons on the offensive to cause the Viking nightmares and enough game creators in defense to close Kirk Cousins ​​and Dalvin Cook.

Keys for the Vikings?

2:47 Watch the best plays of the 171-yard Cook performance against Washington's Redskins in week eight Watch the best plays of the 171-yard Cook performance against Washington's Redskins in week eight

Cook will have to play a leading role if the Vikings are going to beat the Saints this weekend while the runner prepares to return to the field after missing the last two games of the regular season due to an injury.

The third-year runner ran for 1,108 yards of 241 carries for 13 touchdowns this year, in addition to finishing with 50 catches for 503 yards to rival Kamara's threat in the open field.

Between him and his partner Alexander Mattison, the job will keep Brees and the offensive Saints on the sidelines for as long as possible.

1:49 Emotions, drama and incredible works in great moments. The NFL playoffs start at Sky Sports this weekend Emotions, drama and incredible works in great moments. The NFL playoffs start at Sky Sports this weekend

However, once again, Cook's influence will depend on Cousins ​​dictating the game and making the Vikings have a good start. Despite all his signs of encouragement this year, this is the type of game that the former Redskins player signed up for and the type of game that can decide how much time he spends in Minnesota.

Whenever he is approved to play, Eric Kendricks will be important to frustrate Kamara and Latavius ​​Murray as leader of his team with 110 tackles and the number 1 linebacker in 12-pass defenses. Jordan's value for New Orleans is reflected in defensive end Danielle. Hunter, who is tied for fourth in the NFL and first in the Vikings with 14.5 catches.

In addition to Howard's coverage problems, the deep Anthony Harris is tied first with Stephon Gilmore and Tre & # 39; Davious White for most interceptions with six.

All the Minnesota gears will be needed to bother the Saints again.

Sunday's coverage begins at 5.30 p.m. in Sky Sports Action, with the Vikings in Saints followed by Seattle Seahawks in Philadelphia Eagles.