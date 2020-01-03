Maps: how the confrontation between the United States and Iran intensified

The United States stepped up its campaign against Iran early Friday when it killed a senior Iranian commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, with a drone attack. This is how the situation developed in the last eight days.

Friday, January 3







A US drone attack struck two cars carrying Suleimani and several officials with militias backed by Iran as they left the Baghdad International Airport, US officials said. Suleimani was a powerful figure in charge of the Iranian intelligence gathering and was close to the supreme leader of Iran.

Tuesday, December 31



The strike came after members of the pro-Iranian militia marched to the US embassy. In the US, they effectively locked US diplomats inside for more than 24 hours and burned the embassy reception area. President Trump blamed Iran for organizing the protest.











The protesters entered the compound at this door They burned a reception building and guard posts. The protesters entered the green Zone of this bridge

Satellite image of Maxar through Bing·Sources: Associated Press compound boundaries and satellite images.

Sunday, December 29



The embassy assault was in response to US airstrikes that killed 24 members of an Iran-backed militia at bases in Iraq and Syria over the weekend.













one December 27: Kirkuk A rocket attack killed an American contractor at an Iraqi military base near the city. two December 29: Qaim (and two other Iraqi locations) US airstrikes attacked the bases of a militia backed by Iran. Two places in Syria were also attacked. 3 December 31: Baghdad The US embassy was attacked by protesters. 4 4 January 1: Baghdad Airport hit by strikes.

The New York Times

Iran-backed militias represent a powerful faction in Iraq, which controls a large block in Parliament. As the Trump administration imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, militias have increasingly attacked US targets.

Friday, December 27



The US airstrikes, in turn, responded to more than 30 rockets that were launched at an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, killing an American contractor and injuring four US military and two Iraqis. US officials blamed an Iran-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, who denied responsibility.