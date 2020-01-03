Luka Doncic scores 31 points when the last increase of Dallas Mavericks sinks Brooklyn Nets | NBA News

Luka Doncic recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while the Dallas Mavericks made a series of great plays in the final stretch to beat the visitors of the Brooklyn Nets 123-111 on Thursday night.

Thursday night NBA scores Brooklyn Nets 111-123 Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons L-L LA Clippers

Denver Nuggets 124-116 Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors 76-84 Miami Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-103 San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz 102-98 Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors 84-99 Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies 123-128 Sacramento Kings

Charlotte Hornets 109-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Luka Doncic recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while the Dallas Mavericks made a series of great plays in the final straight to beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-111 on Thursday night.

The Mavericks opened their longest family home of the season by receiving another great night from Doncic. He scored 15 in the last quarter by hitting three triples, a pair of lay-ups and two free throws. Doncic shot 9 of 18, connected five triples and helped the Mavericks finish the game with a 15-7 run over 6:45 finals.

The Mavericks avoided their first streak of three consecutive losses of the season on a night when Kristaps Porzingis (pain in the right knee) and Tim Hardaway Jr (left hamstring) lost their second consecutive games.

Image:

Doncic scores on the edge against Brooklyn



Seth Curry helped compensate for absences by adding 25 points, including five triples. Maxi Kleber hit his first six shots and added 18 points for Dallas, who shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points to lead the Nets, who lost the fourth highest consecutive game of the season and fell below .500 (16-17) for the first time since November 22. The Dzanan Musa reserve added 14 points when the Nets lost for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

The Nets were within 108-104 on a Joe Harris tray with 6:45 remaining, but Doncic started the final game of the game with a triple of just over a minute later. He hit another triple with 3:20 remaining for a 119-106 lead, and made two free throws with 91 seconds to extend the lead to 123-108.

Detroit Pistons L-L LA Clippers

Report to follow

Denver Nuggets 124-116 Indiana Pacers

Michael Porter Jr scored a personal record of 25 points, while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had 22 each when the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 124-116 in Indianapolis.

Porter made 11 of 12 attempts from the field, including 2 of 3 from a three-point range, and committed only one rotation in 23 minutes. Will Barton added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Denver.

Jeremy Lamb had 30 points in the game with 9 of 13 shots, Myles Turner added 21 points, TJ Warren scored 20 and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.

The Pacers played without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was ruled out with lower back pain. Brogdon missed three games in December with a hamstring injury.

Image:

Michael Porter Jr attacks the Pacers defense



Denver had a disadvantage of up to 14 in the first quarter and 64-62 in the break. They didn't take their first advantage until Gary Harris hit a triple to do it 73-70 three minutes after intermission.

In the last quarter, Porter scored twice to give Denver a 100-91 lead. Indiana reduced it to four on a three-point play, but Denver responded by going to Jokic, who scored the next six points for the Nuggets.

Indiana approached six with 50 seconds remaining and had the opportunity to approach, but Aaron Holiday missed a shot and Denver closed it on the free throw line.

Toronto Raptors 76-84 Miami Heat

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 consecutive points in the second half while the Miami Heat continued its good run at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76. Miami has the best local record in the NBA with 16-1.

However, the game between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference was marked by intense defense and inaccurate shooting. Toronto shot a seasonally low of 31.5 percent, including 6 of 42 in triples (14.3 percent). Miami shot only 40.7 percent, including 12 of 37 in triples (32.4 percent).

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Herro and Goran Dragic had 13 points each. Jimmy Butler, who is the biggest star in Miami, missed eight of 10 shots from the field, but contributed 12 rebounds, eight points and seven assists.

Image:

Tyler Herro in action for Miami against Toronto



Toronto was led by Serge Ibaka (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (15 points, eight assists).

Miami led by all but the last 84 seconds in the first quarter, when Toronto increased with a 20-18 lead. There were three changes of leadership in the second quarter before Miami took control and entered at halftime with a 42-39 lead.

The teams were paralyzed in the third quarter when Miami maintained its three-point lead (63-60). Miami had an 11-4 run between the end of the third and the start of the fourth, and the 11 points were scored on Herro's bridges. That ignited Miami to a dominant fourth quarter and victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-103 San Antonio Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, including three huge baskets in the last three minutes, while visitor Oklahoma City Thunder roared from behind to ambush the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 in Alamo City and claim their fourth consecutive victory.

Oklahoma City beat the Spurs by seven points in the third quarter and reduced its deficit to 76-74 towards the final period. The Thunder took over the game through a 9-2 run that started with 8:32 to play and assumed a 92-85 lead. San Antonio would not be closer to three points the rest of the game.

Image:

Shai Gilgeous-ALexander lifts a scoop against San Antonio



Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul (who had 10 points in the fourth quarter) then took over, increasing the lead to 10 points in the final stretch. The Thunder have won eight of their last nine games.

Dennis Schroder added 19 points for Oklahoma City, with Paul batting for 16, Steven Adams scoring 14 and Danilo Gallinari contributing 13 points, including a pair of triples in the decisive Thunder race.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points for San Antonio, who had a winning streak of two broken games. LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points from the bank, nine in the fourth quarter.

Utah Jazz 102-98 Chicago Bulls

The Utah Jazz won their fourth consecutive game with a tight 102-98 victory over host Chicago Bulls. Five players, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Georges Niang, scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Zach LaVine had a maximum of 26 points in 9 of 26 shots for the Bulls. LaVine connected a triple to tie the game at 96 with less than two minutes to the end of the last quarter. Two free throws by Bogdanovic, who scored 10 points in the final draw, and then a dump by Gobert in the next two possessions regained the Jazz lead.

After Wendell Carter Jr made two free throws, LaVine missed a disputed layup with approximately 28 seconds remaining that could have tied the game. Mitchell took the lead to four points at the other end of the court, and the Bulls couldn't score again.

Utah led 25-22 at the end of the first quarter, although it only shot 39.1 percent in the quarter and continued to maintain the advantage for most of the second quarter. But the Bulls entered halfway into a seven-point run to take a 51-47 lead at halftime, and continued the steamy stretch after intermission to take an 11-point lead.

That would be the biggest advantage that Chicago would win in all games, and the game overturned in the next eight minutes. The Jazz had a 24-4 race while seven different players scored during the scoring spree.

Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 19 points in 5 of 13 shots, while Gobert finished with a double double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Ingles also had eight points and 10 assists for Utah.

Golden State Warriors 84-99 Minnesota Timberwolves

Robert Covington and Shabazz Napier scored 20 points each while the Minnesota Timberwolves continued their improved game with a 99-84 victory on Thursday over the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Naz Reid added 13 points from the bank when the Timberwolves improved to 2-2 without guard Andrew Wiggins, who missed his fourth straight game with an illness, and now they are 3-6 without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). It is a modest development after a losing streak of 11 games to open December.

Glenn Robinson III scored 16 points and Eric Paschall added 13 for the Warriors, who lost their third consecutive game after a run of four consecutive wins.

Towns (25.6 points per game) and Wiggins (24.8) are the two best scorers of the Timberwolves and both will return soon according to head coach Ryan Saunders. Meanwhile, Minnesota is getting solid production from its secondary players, aided by the high energy game.

Kelan Martin had 12 points, while Jarrett Culver added 10 for Minnesota, who played on consecutive nights after a two-point loss to host Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Damion Lee and Omari Spellman had 10 points each for the extremely short Warriors. Klay Thompson (knee) is out of season and Stephen Curry (hand) is expected to return in February. D & # 39; Angelo Russell also came out with a bruise on his right shoulder, while Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (abdominal) did not play.

Memphis Grizzlies 123-128 Sacramento Kings

Report to follow

Charlotte Hornets 109-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Devonte & # 39; Graham made a three-point deep shot with 23 seconds remaining to break a draw when the Charlotte Hornets recovered in the final minutes for a 109-106 victory against host Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing a six-game losing streak.

Graham's two free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining helped seal the result.

Cedi Osman's triple gave Cleveland a chance to close the gap at 108-106 after the Cavaliers had only three points in a stretch of nearly five and a half minutes.

Image:

Terry Rozier rises for a dump against Cleveland



Charlotte's guard Terry Rozier, who contributed the 35 highest points of his career on his last visit to Cleveland, finished with the best 30 points in the game in this match. He made six triples. Graham finished with 16 points and 11 assists, while Dwayne Bacon added 15 points, PJ Washington had 14 points and Cody Zeller contributed 11 points.

Collin Sexton contributed 21 points for Cleveland, while Kevin Love had 18 points and Osman finished with 17. Darius Garland's 14 points and John Henson's 10 points also helped the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers built a 92-85 lead early in the fourth quarter, caused by a couple of Henson's baskets. Then, the Hornets eliminated a 100-91 deficit in a matter of two and a half minutes, even pulling Rozier's basket on a road through the lane at the 3:16 mark. Sexton and Rozier hit the three points before the offenses cooled. The Cavaliers failed six consecutive shots before Osman's triple.

