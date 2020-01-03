Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan

Grab your scarves! It is guaranteed that this video will bring tears to your eyes.

Dallas Mavericks basketball star Luka Dončić He was introduced to a 9 year old fan Brayden Whitley Thursday night, and the moment was really touching. During the warm-ups before the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavs attend. coach Darnell Armstrong He spotted Brayden's sign in the stands. The young man's sign said: "My doctor said that seeing Luka helps me with epilepsy! 9 months without seizures!"

After reading the sign, Darnell took Brayden to court to meet Luka, and the journalist captured the touching moment of the camera. Dorothy J. Gentry.

"Am I going to meet Luka?" Brayden can be heard asking in the video, posted on the ESPN Twitter account. "Am I really going to meet Luka?!"

When Brayden entered the field, Luka turned and shook his hand. In addition to sharing a sweet exchange, the duo also posed for a photo together. After the game, Luka surprised Brayden with signed basketball shoes, a real pleasure for the young fan.