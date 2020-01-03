Home Entertainment Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young...

Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan
%MINIFYHTMLf373ad14debf1f0fb4017f90801a8b189% %MINIFYHTMLf373ad14debf1f0fb4017f90801a8b1810%

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Grab your scarves! It is guaranteed that this video will bring tears to your eyes.

Dallas Mavericks basketball star Luka Dončić He was introduced to a 9 year old fan Brayden Whitley Thursday night, and the moment was really touching. During the warm-ups before the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavs attend. coach Darnell Armstrong He spotted Brayden's sign in the stands. The young man's sign said: "My doctor said that seeing Luka helps me with epilepsy! 9 months without seizures!"

%MINIFYHTMLf373ad14debf1f0fb4017f90801a8b1811% %MINIFYHTMLf373ad14debf1f0fb4017f90801a8b1812%

After reading the sign, Darnell took Brayden to court to meet Luka, and the journalist captured the touching moment of the camera. Dorothy J. Gentry.

"Am I going to meet Luka?" Brayden can be heard asking in the video, posted on the ESPN Twitter account. "Am I really going to meet Luka?!"

When Brayden entered the field, Luka turned and shook his hand. In addition to sharing a sweet exchange, the duo also posed for a photo together. After the game, Luka surprised Brayden with signed basketball shoes, a real pleasure for the young fan.

When asked about the meeting, Luka told reporters: "As players we have to connect with fans in some way, you know, you're never going to connect with everyone, it's really difficult. But when you see those children, I want make everything possible … to give them something. It was a pleasure for me. "

In response to the video, Brayden's father Ryan Whitley He tweeted: "This is my son Brayden! This was his dream! Thank you!"

And it seems that Brayden was a good luck charm for the team! The Dallas Mavericks, led by the head coach Rick Carlisle, defeated the Brooklyn Nets with a victory of 123 to 111.

"It's not just a business. It's not just a game. It's a connection," said the owner of the Mavericks. Mark Cuban tweeted Thursday night. "Well done DA and
@ luka7doncic #ThisIsWhyWePlay ".

Look at the moving moment above!

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

%MINIFYHTMLf373ad14debf1f0fb4017f90801a8b1813%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©