Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan

Grab your scarves! It is guaranteed that this video will bring tears to your eyes.
Dallas Mavericks basketball star Luka Dončić He was introduced to a 9 year old fan Brayden Whitley Thursday night, and the moment was really touching. During the warm-ups before the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Mavs attend. coach Darnell Armstrong He spotted Brayden's sign in the stands. The young man's sign said: "My doctor said that seeing Luka helps me with epilepsy! 9 months without seizures!"
After reading the sign, Darnell took Brayden to court to meet Luka, and the journalist captured the touching moment of the camera. Dorothy J. Gentry.
"Am I going to meet Luka?" Brayden can be heard asking in the video, posted on the ESPN Twitter account. "Am I really going to meet Luka?!"
When Brayden entered the field, Luka turned and shook his hand. In addition to sharing a sweet exchange, the duo also posed for a photo together. After the game, Luka surprised Brayden with signed basketball shoes, a real pleasure for the young fan.
When asked about the meeting, Luka told reporters: "As players we have to connect with fans in some way, you know, you're never going to connect with everyone, it's really difficult. But when you see those children, I want make everything possible … to give them something. It was a pleasure for me. "
In response to the video, Brayden's father Ryan Whitley He tweeted: "This is my son Brayden! This was his dream! Thank you!"
And it seems that Brayden was a good luck charm for the team! The Dallas Mavericks, led by the head coach Rick Carlisle, defeated the Brooklyn Nets with a victory of 123 to 111.
"It's not just a business. It's not just a game. It's a connection," said the owner of the Mavericks. Mark Cuban tweeted Thursday night. "Well done DA and
@ luka7doncic #ThisIsWhyWePlay ".
Look at the moving moment above!
