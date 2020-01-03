Ludacris and family start 2020 by becoming citizens of Gabon

Instagram

After the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the African country handed him the passport of Gabon, the actor of & # 39; The Fate of the Furious & # 39; He thanks his wife, Eudoxie, for organizing the surprise.

Rapper and actor Ludacris he has been granted citizenship in his wife EudoxieHe is a native of Gabon.

The couple, who married in 2014, spent part of the vacation with the family in the African nation, and on Thursday (January 2), Ludacris revealed that he, his mother Roberta Shields and their three daughters had been introduced Gabonese passports, so now they have dual citizenship.

"The fate of the furious"Star, who was born in Illinois and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, visited Instagram to show his new travel document, which he received during a visit to the office of D & # 39; Alain-Claude Bille, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country.

Standing next to the politician, Ludacris shared his emotion in a short video, when he announced: "Ladies and gentlemen, I just became an official citizen of Gabon, Africa …! This is the best day of my life … ! "

The post was subtitled, "Starting my new year with dual citizenship! GA AFRICA IM (sic) OFFICIAL! Mom and children too!"

The real name of Christopher Bridges, 42, thanked the Eudoxie model for organizing the surprise.

"The best gift of the decade," he said. "The prize goes to @eudoxie #thebridges".

<br />

His "Fast and Furious"co-star of the franchise Tyrese Gibson He was among the followers to applaud the news.

"Síaaaaaahhhhhhh (sic)," he began. "Real African American … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ !!!!!!!!

And producer friend Jermaine Dupri he added, "Dope!"

<br />

Ludacris and his loved ones also used vacations in Africa to make a stop in Ghana just before the New Year, when they celebrated the Year of Return, an effort that encourages Africans around the world to "go back to their roots and return to the continent". 400 years after the start of the United States slave trade.