Luann De Lesseps admitted having drunk to avoid the consequences of the media

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was clear about having an occasional drink earlier this week, but according to Page Six, it was only to avoid a media storm.

According to the media, sources told them that Luann had already been seen drunk at two events separated by members of the media, and that it was only a matter of time before the headlines appeared.

"The new year has been a moment of reflection," he shared with People. "I've learned a lot about myself and I'm in a very good place and I'm finally back in the driver's seat."

"I have always said that my trip is day to day," the countess added. "I'm toasting for a happy new year ahead!"

Luann went into alcohol treatment after the 2017 arrest for assault, raid and disorderly poisoning. After leaving the rehabilitation, he soon returned to the rehabilitation in the summer of 2018. He was ordered not to drink during his trial period, which ended months ago.