Lostintranslation set for Denman | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML61f6d366e1be3a2f137eaf4c4b9aad779% %MINIFYHTML61f6d366e1be3a2f137eaf4c4b9aad7710%





Lost in translation

%MINIFYHTML61f6d366e1be3a2f137eaf4c4b9aad7711% %MINIFYHTML61f6d366e1be3a2f137eaf4c4b9aad7712%

A trip to Newbury for Denman Chase remains the most likely next target for Lostintranslation, after undergoing a minor wind operation earlier this week.

The eight-year-old, trained by Colin Tizzard, jumped to the top of the previous lists for the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners by beating Haydock Bristol De Mai specialist at Betfair Chase in November.

However, those claims were beaten after he was arrested at King George VI Chase in Kempton on boxing day, after which connections reported he was suffering from a respiratory problem.

Coach assistant Joe Tizzard hopes the problem has been fixed, and Lostintranslation could now head to Newbury on February 8 for a race the Dorset team won with the subsequent hero of the Native River Gold Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Tizzard said: "He was cauterized on Monday and seems to be absolutely fine."

"Now he will have a week in the walker and we will probably intensify it again after that."

"We will probably give it a twist on the Denman before the Gold Cup."

Lostintranslation is an 8-1 overall opportunity for the Gold Cup, and last year's winner, Al Boum Photo, is now the favorite of most bookmakers with 5-1 after their winning return at Tramore on new Year's Day.