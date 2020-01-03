Lori Loughlin hires a prison expert to help her prepare for life behind bars in case she is found guilty

Yes ex Fuller House Star Lori Loughlin is found guilty of all the charges she faces in the Varsity Blues College admissions scandal, she could end up with a 45-year prison sentence. Although this is the worst case, the actress is preparing just in case.

According to Persons In the magazine, Loughlin has hired a prison expert so he can "learn the ropes,quot; and know what to expect if he ends up in federal prison.

"She has someone who advises her what to do if she loses her case and goes to prison," says a source. “The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That should not be interpreted as that she thinks she will lose her case. Lori is a planner and is doing what she must do for all contingencies. "

Federal prosecutors in the case believe that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid admission consultant Rick Singer and his nonprofit Key Worldwide Foundation $ 500,000 to help them bring their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, although they did not participate in the sport.

The prosecution also claims that Loughlin and Giannulli took pictures of their daughters in rowing teams to help with the scam. However, the couple has denied these claims and has pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

Loughlin and Giannulli face charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit postal and electronic fraud, honest services and electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit bribes from federal programs.

Instead of pleading guilty as Desperate housewives Alum Felicity Huffman, both Loughlin and her husband have continued to fight the charges against them. And, the source says that Loughlin is riding a "vigorous defense,quot; by the time he finally has his day in court.

Last month, the couple filed a motion claiming that the prosecution was withholding evidence that could help their defense. They believe that the audio recordings of Singer's interviews show that they believed the $ 500,000 was a donation to help less privileged children go to college, and they had no idea that the money would be used for bribes.

The source says that Loughlin hired the prison consultant because they know that if they are convicted they will have to serve a sentence. Loughlin and her husband want to know what life would be like in prison, and the goal is to learn to stay safe.

"She needs to keep a low profile if she is incarcerated," says the source. "Obviously, she's going to stand out, because of all the publicity and because she's a star. She can't do anything about it. But she doesn't want to stand out because she's so green that she does things wrong."

The source says that Loughlin wants to understand what life in prison would be like. She wants to know how to survive and prosper. Some of the things that Loughlin is learning include different table manners and social interactions, in addition to martial arts. The source says she just wants to be prepared. And, although he is preparing for the worst, Lori Loughlin expects the best.



