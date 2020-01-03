LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8c466a933dd62f5b071332615d591b2d9% %MINIFYHTML8c466a933dd62f5b071332615d591b2d10%









South Africa dominated the first day of the second test, as England fell to 262-9 on a flat surface in Cape Town.

José Mourinho is "totally convinced,quot; that Harry Kane will be out for some time with the Spurs revealing that he suffered a hamstring tear.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he respects the FA Cup, but his priority must be the well-being of his players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he had more offers at 38 than at 28, despite being told that it would be "impossible,quot; to return after a serious injury at Manchester United.

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has promised to donate $ 200 for each ace he serves to those affected by wildfires in Australia.