Look Hollywood, prepare the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes

Let the countdown officially begin!

We are only a few days away from the beginning of the awards season and the 2020 Golden Globes. And if you are a fan of pop culture like us, there are many reasons to be excited for the weekend.

From the fashion of the red carpet and the star-filled parties to the inspiring speeches of acceptance and surprise meetings, the next few days will be full of glamor and celebration of Hollywood. Fortunately for you, E! News is watching all the big stars as they prepare for the live broadcast.

For the host Ricky Gervais, arrived at The Beverly Hilton to deploy the red carpet before finishing his jokes. As for Dylan Brosnan Y Paris Brosnan, Who were recently appointed as 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors, were present for the Golden Globe Awards Presentation Day.

And before the official success of Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest stars mingle with their friends at various events in the city. In addition, stylists and glamor team members are delivering behind-the-scenes information on what it takes to prepare for one of the biggest shows of the year.