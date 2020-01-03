Look Hollywood, prepare the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes

NBC
Let the countdown officially begin!
We are only a few days away from the beginning of the awards season and the 2020 Golden Globes. And if you are a fan of pop culture like us, there are many reasons to be excited for the weekend.
From the fashion of the red carpet and the star-filled parties to the inspiring speeches of acceptance and surprise meetings, the next few days will be full of glamor and celebration of Hollywood. Fortunately for you, E! News is watching all the big stars as they prepare for the live broadcast.
For the host Ricky Gervais, arrived at The Beverly Hilton to deploy the red carpet before finishing his jokes. As for Dylan Brosnan Y Paris Brosnan, Who were recently appointed as 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors, were present for the Golden Globe Awards Presentation Day.
And before the official success of Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest stars mingle with their friends at various events in the city. In addition, stylists and glamor team members are delivering behind-the-scenes information on what it takes to prepare for one of the biggest shows of the year.
We are collecting the best moments throughout the weekend in our gallery below.
Pop the popcorn and get ready for a special show!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x794-200103122804-634-jennifer-lopez-mv-1220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059809″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Pre-Golden Globes 2020″/>
Jennifer Lopez
Fashion stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi praised Hustlers Look prior to the 2020 Star Golden Globes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 574px,quot; data-width = "574,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x717-200103122823-634-cynthia-erivo-mv-1320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059810″ alt=”Cynthia Erivo, Pre-Gold Balloons 2020″/>
Cynthia Erivo
JSN Studio co-founder Jason Bolden described the actress as a "Palm Springs Barbie,quot; at an event days before the 2020 Golden Globes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103113245-634-brosnans-golden-globes.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059771″ alt=”Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, Paris Brosnan”/>
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan
The Hollywood actor joins his children, who will serve as ambassadors for the Golden Globe in 2020, for a previous day at The Beverly Hilton.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103113526-634-ricky-gervais-golden-globes.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059774″ alt=”Ricky Gervais, Golden Globe Awards Advancement Day”/>
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
Ricky Gervais
It's almost time for the show! The night host deploys the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 517px,quot; data-width = "517,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x796-200103124220-634-janet-mock-mv-1320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059814″ alt=”Janet Mock, Pre-Golden Globes 2020″/>
Janet Mock
"The R,amp;R was very necessary," the writer and director shared on Instagram before starting a busy weekend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 524px,quot; data-width = "524,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x786-200103115053-634-rainn-phoenix-mv-1320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059784″ alt=”Rain Phoenix, Pre-Golden Globes 2020″/>
Phoenix rain
Joaquin Phoenix's sister praises the menu of the 2020 Golden Globes that will now be 100% based on the planet.
