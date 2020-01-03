Lindsay Lohan finally explains her flirty comments in Liam Hemsworth's posts!

Since Lindsay Lohan flirted with Liam Hemsworth on social media, not once, but apparently twice, people have been making fun of her to the point that she is now addressing him! This is what she had to say!

It didn't take long for people to notice Lohan firing his shot with Miley Cyrus' ex-husband and, as it seems, many of them don't think he has a chance!

Making fun of her for thinking that she does, it seems that bad comments have reached the actress and now she is explaining why she keeps hitting the Australian actor.

According to Lindsay, reports that he wants to date Liam are nothing more than "gossip."

So, was he being friendly for the same as being friendly?

Well, as it seems, the reason he tried to contact Liam while they were both in Australia was because he wanted to do some charity work there with him at that time.

As you will remember, he commented under a photo of Liam and his brother Chris: "Why didn't we meet in Sydney or Bondi?!"

In fact, she was in Australia presenting her version of The Masked Singer while Liam was with her family recovering after her divorce from Miley Cyrus.

However, what about your second comment the day after Christmas?

While he just left an emoji under a publication of the hunky actor browsing, it was a "praying hand,quot;, so it is not difficult to understand why people quickly assumed he was flirting.

Now, Lindsay addressed everything during a conversation with Andy Cohen on CNN's live New Year's Eve after the host asked him about flirting.

Ad

She explained that ‘Browse a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness (a surf therapy organization), in Australia. That is something very important for us. So I am working a lot with them and uniting people with energy and he navigates and then people took it the wrong way. We always have gossip in our life, you know it. "



Post views:

0 0