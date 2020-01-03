Linda Thompson gives Brody Jenner Elvis Presley's necklace as a Christmas gift

WENN / Avalon / Instar

After her youngest son with Caitlyn Jenner shared a photo of the diamond-encrusted gold necklace online, the King's ex-girlfriend says it was custom-made by Memphis jeweler Lowell Hays.

Actress and composer Linda Thompson surprised his son Brody jenner at Christmas giving her a jewel that once belonged to her ex boyfriend, Elvis presley.

Jenner, Thompson's youngest son with his ex, Caitlyn Jenner, he shared a photo of the gold necklace inlaid with diamonds in his Instagram history timeline during the holidays, and his mother has revealed that it was one of a series of invaluable custom pieces created for the former couple by the jeweler of Memphis Lowell Hays.

The former "Hee Haw" star turned to Instagram to share a social media post about her generous gift, which features lightning next to the letters "TCB," a reference to the motto of the rock icon "Taking Care of Business ", explaining:" @brodyjenner has a deep admiration for Elvis, not only as the king of rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll, but also as the & # 39; king of bling & # 39; … So this is what I have for Brody for Christmas this year! a TCB tattoo on his wrist! "

Thompson also used the publication to show his other personal memories of his romance with Presley, which lasted from 1972 to 1976, including a cross necklace covered in diamonds engraved with the note "Christmas – 1973 I Love You".