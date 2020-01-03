Leon Spinks diagnosed with prostate cancer, says wife | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML66a757e756dd8e2524ad7d2f89bc4fdc9% %MINIFYHTML66a757e756dd8e2524ad7d2f89bc4fdc10%





Leon Spinks surprised Muhammad Ali to become world heavyweight champion

%MINIFYHTML66a757e756dd8e2524ad7d2f89bc4fdc11% %MINIFYHTML66a757e756dd8e2524ad7d2f89bc4fdc12%

Former heavyweight world champion Leon Spinks has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, says his wife Brenda.

The 66-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition last month.

Brenda Spinks has now said USA Today: "It's going to be a long road and a lot of work.

"But we are obliged and determined that the champion returns."

Spinks won the Olympic gold in 1976 before surprising the world by beating Muhammad Ali two years later.

He turned the Spinks world champion into just his eighth professional fight. He was hit in a rematch by Ali seven months later.

He finished his career in 1995 with 26 wins, 17 losses and three draws.