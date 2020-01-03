LeBron James's best individual performance of the decade will never be remembered properly

"They have a guy who is playing basketball at a level that I'm not sure anyone has seen before."

Those are the words of the Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who described the Cavaliers star, LeBron James, after Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kerr played with a guy named Michael Jordan as a member of the Bulls in the 1990s, and has trained MVP in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. So, yes, Kerr's comment has some weight.

MORE: The SN All-Decade NBA team for the 2010s

James finished Game 1 with 51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and Cleveland lost. That Finals contest will go down in history not because of James's excellence, but because of JR Smith's infamous gaff.

Smith's distracted game left the Cavs discouraged and sent the game overtime. Golden State strangled a stunned Cleveland team in the extra period and eventually swept the Cavs for consecutive championships.

LeBron was the most successful athlete of the decade in the NBA. It has a library of notable games and stretches of playoffs. Many would point out their 45-15-5 game against the Celtics at the 2012 Eastern Conference as the characteristic moment that raised it and placed it firmly on the title track.

It is possible that James's "defining,quot; performance is still considered each time he retires, but in terms of an individual show of brilliance and dominance against an elite opponent, one could argue that he had his "best,quot; performance against the Warriors.

After playing the full 48 minutes against the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals, James scored 51 points in the playoffs in 48 minutes, becoming one of the only six players to reach 50 points in a game of Finals. and the only one who did it at a loss. He shot 19 of 32 from the field, 3 of 7 from the 3-point range and 10 of 11 in free throws: the rest of the Cavs were 25 of 67, 7 of 30 and 6 -of-11 in those categories.

He ran through the defenders on his way to the basket as a senior who was against the junior college team, shooting 12 of 18 in the paint and 9 of 10 in the restricted area. He hit pull-up bombs from beyond the arc, found open cutters and worked comfortably in transition or half-court environments.

James led the Cavs with a usage percentage of 39.0 ahead of Jordan Clarkson (25.8), who scored four points on 2 of 9 shots. Larry Nance (4-of-6) was the only other Cleveland player who shot more than 50 percent from the field. James simply didn't have much help: of James's 19 field goals, 16 were not assisted.

Despite the heavy workload and limited offensive options around him, James never allowed the Warriors to destroy the Cavs with a career characteristic of Oracle Arena. He made multiple clutch plays in the fourth quarter, including a hard bank hit through the contact …

A charge on Kevin Durant that was reverted to a block after a questionable review process …

And a double clutch tray on Draymond Green on the edge.

Then George Hill approached the line and missed the shot. Smith grabbed the rebound and floated out of the painting without any sense of urgency. It was effectively finished. The Cavs could not recover mentally.

The maximum performance of LeBron, annihilated in a matter of seconds. Imagine how it would be remembered now if the Cavaliers obtained only one extra point in the regulation.

"If I had won that, it could be the best Finals game ever played by anyone," former Cavs general manager David Griffin told Business Insider. "Hard to think of your equal."