Lamar Jackson in Browns interviewing Ravens OC Greg Roman: & # 39; They need to relax & # 39;

Lamar Jackson says the Cleveland Browns should wait after interviewing Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, because the Ravens need Roman to focus on his quest for a third Super Bowl victory.

Roman spoke Thursday with the Browns, who are looking for a new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens last week.

Jackson, who was named All-Pro of the first team by The Associated Press on Friday, says Roman has enough on his plate when the Ravens, the best seeded in the AFC, prepare for the NFL playoffs.

"They need to relax," Jackson said when asked about the Browns' interest in Roman. "We have something to do right now.

"We need you to focus because we need to focus. We are trying to get somewhere. You will have your own turn when the season ends."

When asked if he had told Roman what he thought about the subject, he replied: "No, he should know that."

Jackson says that a loss in the playoffs to the Los Angeles Chargers last year in his rookie season has given him additional motivation to avoid further heartbreak in the postseason.

He said after the last Ravens practice session of his week off: "That game still motivates me. I still haven't played my second playoff game yet.

"That game is over. We've had a great year this year. We just have to keep it up. I want a Super Bowl. I'm not worried about that. That was my rookie season."