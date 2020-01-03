Kylie Jenner's tequila-filled New Year's celebration is a 2020 mood

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner He certainly had his party on this New Year's Eve.
When it was time to sound in 2020, the famous makeup mogul did it predictably in a roaring style. In new photos that the reality star shared on her Instagram account, fans can see the 22-year-old girl wearing a silver sequin design, perfect image for the occasion. And what a night it seems to have been.
In the two shots he published, you can see Stormi WebsterThe famous mom first held her phone on her head as if she felt pain and then screamed with her hands holding her chest.
So what happened? Tequila.
"When the tequila arrives," he joked in the caption. We catch you, Kylie.
ME! News previously learned that the star headed to the Los Angeles hotspot, Delilah, to celebrate the big night with close friends, including Yris Palmer Y Zack Bia.
"At midnight, she had her friends and everyone took videos on her phone. Kylie was very lively and looked like she had a fun night of single girls with friends," a witness shared with E! News. "He kissed his friends on the cheek at midnight, but that was his only midnight kiss."
Meanwhile, his famous ex Travis scott was broken with Weekend at his end of the year party. However, Jenner was also seen leaving the party, raising questions about whether she and Scott crossed inside.
If so, we do not doubt that it was cordial. After all, as the rapper recently said XXL magazine, "I love (Stormi's) mom and I always will."
Greetings to 2020, Kylie!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.