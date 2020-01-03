Kylie Jenner's tequila-filled New Year's celebration is a 2020 mood

Kylie Jenner He certainly had his party on this New Year's Eve.

When it was time to sound in 2020, the famous makeup mogul did it predictably in a roaring style. In new photos that the reality star shared on her Instagram account, fans can see the 22-year-old girl wearing a silver sequin design, perfect image for the occasion. And what a night it seems to have been.

%MINIFYHTMLe1ed05fe4609dbdbee6c3605ad0be38111% %MINIFYHTMLe1ed05fe4609dbdbee6c3605ad0be38112%

In the two shots he published, you can see Stormi WebsterThe famous mom first held her phone on her head as if she felt pain and then screamed with her hands holding her chest.

So what happened? Tequila.

"When the tequila arrives," he joked in the caption. We catch you, Kylie.