Kylie Jenner's daughter is getting her own collection of Kylie cosmetics

From such a mother such a daughter!

Kylie Jenner & # 39; s daughter Stormi Webster He follows in his mother's footsteps and gets into the beauty industry. On Friday, Kylie and her company Kylie Cosmetics announced that their next collaboration would be with nothing less than the daughter of beauty magnates Stormi. "The first collaboration of 2020 will come soon," the brand captioned a photo of Stormi selecting some samples of nail polish.

Kylie also turned to her social networks to talk about the collaboration. "Coming soon …" he wrote with a heart and butterfly emoji. If the images in question are an indication, then it seems that your new products may fall on Valentine's Day. In the photo, Stormi stands in front of a sheet of paper that says "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020,quot;.

Kylie's beauty brand is still strengthening, and this would not be the first time she collaborates with someone close to her.