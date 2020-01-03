Kylie Jenner's daughter is getting her own collection of Kylie cosmetics

From such a mother such a daughter!
Kylie Jenner & # 39; s daughter Stormi Webster He follows in his mother's footsteps and gets into the beauty industry. On Friday, Kylie and her company Kylie Cosmetics announced that their next collaboration would be with nothing less than the daughter of beauty magnates Stormi. "The first collaboration of 2020 will come soon," the brand captioned a photo of Stormi selecting some samples of nail polish.
Kylie also turned to her social networks to talk about the collaboration. "Coming soon …" he wrote with a heart and butterfly emoji. If the images in question are an indication, then it seems that your new products may fall on Valentine's Day. In the photo, Stormi stands in front of a sheet of paper that says "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020,quot;.
Kylie's beauty brand is still strengthening, and this would not be the first time she collaborates with someone close to her.
A few years ago, Kylie and her former best friend Jordyn Woods he worked together on some products, in addition to that he has also collaborated with his older sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian.
Over the past decade, Kylie has become a beauty mogul and has taken Kylie Cosmetics to a whole new level. In November 2019, he sold a majority stake of $ 600 million in his company. "Coty Inc. and Kylie Jenner announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to jointly build and develop Kylie's existing beauty business in a global brand," the statement said. "Together, Coty and Kylie will establish and lead the strategic direction of the association, focusing on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. Kylie and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building about it unparalleled global capabilities through social networks. "
Naturally, partnering with Stormi seems appropriate for the loving mother. We are eager to see what they think!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!