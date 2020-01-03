Kylie Jenner was crazy about tequila in New Year's Eve Instagram photos

It is an image of Kylie Jenner that the public is not accustomed to seeing: a party girl who drinks tequila! And although the 22-year-old billionaire has done an incredible job keeping her image fairly clean (after all, she's a mother), Kylie revealed that she lets herself go crazy and have fun in the right conditions. For New Year's Eve, Kylie Jenner shared several photos on her Instagram account where she indicated through the caption that she had had a drink of tequila too much. In the first photo, Kylie was standing with her eyes closed and her mobile phone pressed against her forehead. She was dressed in diamonds and a low-cut silver sequin dress that showed her broad assets. The friends on each side of her were also in a festive mood when one held a bottle of tequila in her hand.

Kylie Jenner captioned the photo with the following sentence.

"when tequila hits 😂🎉🎈🥂 "

The second picture was a bit riskier and, apparently, the tequila had hit Kylie hard! She was leaning over laughter and her hands around her dress in an attempt to protect her modesty!

You can see the two photos that Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram account, with her 156.2 million followers below.

The photos come at a time when some of her fans hoped she had spent the night marking the beginning of the new year with Travis Scott's dad. It does not seem that things are moving in a romantic direction for the two that separated in the last part of 2019.

There were many rumors circulating that suggest that the two may have reconciled, however, the latest photos and videos do not seem to indicate that this is the case. Kylie spends most of her time running her $ 1 billion empire and caring for her two-year-old daughter with Scott, Stormi.

As for what 2020 has in store for Kylie Jenner in front of the relationship, it remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely that she and Travis Scott will be together again soon.

What do you think of the wild photos of New Year's Eve Kylie infused with tequila?



