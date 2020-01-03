KUWK: Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, helps design a new beauty line in a beautiful photo: check it out!

%MINIFYHTML737342e63acd3b80e923cc146f9978269% %MINIFYHTML737342e63acd3b80e923cc146f99782610%

Kylie Jenner's cute little daughter is not yet 2 years old and looks like she is already showing signs that she will follow in her mother's footsteps! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to social media to share a photo that showed Stormi Webster helping him create a new line of Kylie cosmetics!

In other words, they are already collaborating!

The complement shows the child during a brand meeting, hunched over the conference table, apparently sharing his opinion and ideas about the future collection.

The table is covered with many papers and Stormi also has a lip gloss on one of his hands.

What fans immediately noticed is that Kylie is currently working on a Valentine's Collection, but they also did not miss the paper at the bottom that says: "Stormi,quot;.

Does that mean your daughter is already immersing her feet in the beauty industry and getting her own collection, courtesy of her makeup tycoon mother?

After all, Jenner's younger sister previously admitted that if Stormi is interested when she grows up, she would love to leave the company.

For now, she seems really interested in makeup, but, of course, it is still too early to know.

Kylie has shared videos and photos of the girl playing with different products before and since she sees her mother using them all the time, it makes sense to try to copy her.

The girl even has her own room in the office since Kylie spends a lot of time there, so she is surrounded by makeup.



