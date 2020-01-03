KUWK: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble: do you plan to get married after 4 years of dating?

The mother and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have been together for no less than four years and still seem happy and in love together! That said, is the matriarch of Keeping Up with the Kardashians thinking about marrying the man in the short term or not?

Fans of the reality show have been waiting for an answer about the couple's future for quite some time.

Are they going to take the next step or are they both okay with how things are right now?

As you probably remember, Kris went through a very hard divorce in 2015 when her husband dated as a transgender.

But not long after their separation, the mother met and fell in love with Corey Gamble.

The two have been an element for four years and yet the marriage is not yet in their minds.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kris is happy with the place she is in her life with Corey and never sees the need to remarry Corey or anyone else. She is happy with the way things are and Corey doesn't need a label either. These two have no plans to marry. "

The two also have a 25-year age gap, but that's not a problem, the source insisted.

Ad

Apparently, the Kar-Jenners accept their romance very much and "Corey is very close with all the children of Kris." It has also been very useful for controlling Rob and is a real rock for Kris when he needs emotional support. Kanye and Corey especially are very close. He helps her a lot around the house and is there when she needs it and also gives her space when she wants it. Kris is very independent, but her daughters like Corey to be around to help take care of Kris and help with things. "



Post views:

0 0