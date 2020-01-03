Kim Zolciak's 6-year-old son was injured in a kart crash

Kane, Kim Zolciak's 6-year-old girl, was injured in a go-kart accident near her home in Atlanta, Georgia, as she learned. The media claims that the 41-year-old reality star took his Instagram story on Thursday and revealed the news. In his IG story, Kim confirmed that his son was fine, according to People magazine.

In her Instagram story, Kim said that her son, Kane, was driving through her neighborhood in her kart and, suddenly, she and Kroy heard a loud blow. She asked Kroy what happened, and when they left, they discovered Kane face down in his kart.

Kim went on to say that, fortunately, his son was wearing a helmet, so he didn't suffer serious injuries. The reality star urged his followers on social networks to understand the importance of wearing a helmet at all times. "He finally saved,quot; Kane's life, the star explained.

Zolciak added that she was so upset about what happened that she had a glass of wine. Kroy gave her a big hug, she cried and then passed by. The situation led her to remember the 2017 incident when her dog attacked him and had to undergo a surgical procedure.

As Kim fans know, she is no longer in The true housewives of Atlanta, so at least now you have more time to take care of your 6 year old son. Reported by Nick Markus in 2019, Kim hinted that he would never return to the series, suggesting that it was over and overcame it when he finally resigned.

It had something to do with his daughter, Ariana. During a conversation with Up News Info in BravoCon, Kim explained to the store that it was difficult for her because her daughter received letters of acceptance from many different places.

Kim admitted that it was a challenge because, on the one hand, he wanted his son to go to college, but on the other, it is difficult to see her go. Kim says that he asked Ariana if he could hang out with her forever, and she replied: "f * ck no."



