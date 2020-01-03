Kim Kardashian shares selfies with gray sweatpants: he calls it simple

Here's something you don't see every day: Kim Kardashian with gray sweatpants! Kim surprised her 155 million Instagram followers when she shared two selfies with gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. The photos were a remarkable outlet for the fashion beauty mogul who practically invented the word "selfie,quot; and shared numerous photos of herself that seem to have been designed to perfection. Kim also tends to share photos of herself modeling the latest KKW Beauty collection and this means that she wears full makeup and fixes her hair. In the most recent selfies, Kim's face only has a light and natural-looking makeup and her hair separates from her face.

She has her nails painted but no jewelry is seen in the image. Many people left comments on the photos saying they felt they were the simplest and easiest images to relate to the mother of four children they had seen. Kim didn't say where she was in the photos, but there were other people captured in the background and they were all dressed casually as well.

The photos contrasted with Kim's story on Instagram, where she modeled the makeup of her new KKW x Mario Glitz and Glam collection.

You can see Kim's relaxed photos that she shared with the "Simple,quot; caption below.

Kim Kardashian is a very busy woman. In addition to directing his beauty empire, he has been working on a documentary to chronicle the criminal justice reform he is struggling to achieve and has even been studying for the bar exam. All this adds to being the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and wife of Kanye West. Kim should take more time to relax than he shows in his social media account and for many, Kim's photos of drinking what appears to be brown while wearing gray sweat is refreshing.

What do you think of Kim's photos and his decision to show another side of his life? Were you surprised to see her keep things casual and simple and share photos of her without all the glamor and ostentation?



