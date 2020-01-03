Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn rested at a grim funeral

%MINIFYHTMLdd36cf4eae1d536758898ae66db330ca9% %MINIFYHTMLdd36cf4eae1d536758898ae66db330ca10%

The funeral of Princess Martha Louise's ex-husband, who committed suicide on Christmas Day, sees a framed portrait of the late author of her eldest daughter placed on top of her coffin.

The author Ari Behn, former husband of Norwegian princess Martha Louise, was buried in Oslo.

Behn committed suicide on Christmas Day (December 25), and on Friday, January 3, the guests were invited to pay tribute to the 47-year-old woman at the Oslo Cathedral.

Among the mourners were the three daughters of the late writer with the princess, Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11, as well as her uncle, Crown Prince Haakon, and hundreds of members of the public, who had been granted access to the monument to pay their own final respects.

Thousands more also lined the streets outside the church to honor Behn's memory.

A framed portrait of Behn, of his eldest son, was placed on top of his coffin next to a series of floral crowns for the service, made by the Bishop of Oslo, Kari Veiteberg.

Maud had planned to give the drawing to his father for Christmas, reports People.com.

Behn's death occurred two years after reaching the headlines in 2017, when he accused Kevin Spacey of touching him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. The conflicting actor never responded publicly to the accusation.