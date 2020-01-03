Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn rested a week after the suicide

Members of the Norwegian royal family attended the funeral of Ari behn on Friday.

Princess Märtha Louise, who married Behn in 2002 and announced his separation in 2016, was in the service of the Oslo Cathedral as well as his three children Emma Tallulah, Leah Isadora Y Maud Angelica. Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja Crown Princess Mette-Marit Y King harald They also attended.

Behn died by suicide on Christmas day. He was 47 years old.

"It is with great pain in our hearts that we, the closest to Ari Behn, must report that he committed suicide today," said his manager. Geir Håkonsundhe told the Norwegian newspaper VG, last week. "We ask for respect for our private lives in the future."

King Harald also paid tribute to his former son-in-law after the news of Behn's death was released.

"It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn's death," the royalty said in a statement obtained by The independent. "Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we have warm and affectionate memories of him. We are grateful to have met him. We regret that our grandchildren have lost their beloved father and have a deep compassion for him. His parents and brothers, who have now lost their beloved son and brother. "