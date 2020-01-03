Kevin Feige denies confirming Marvel's first transgender character

Wenn

The head of Marvel Studios goes back in his comments that apparently confirmed that a transgender character would be featured in an upcoming Marvel superhero movie.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has clarified his comment that Marvel will present his first transgender character "very soon."

When asked during a question and answer session at the New York Film Academy if Marvel has plans to introduce more LGBTQ + characters and specifically trans characters, Feige said: "Yes, absolutely yes," before adding: "Very soon, in a movie we are shooting right now, yes. "

However, according to Variety, Feige has stepped back in the claim, insisting that it just meant that an LGBTQ + character would be introduced "very soon," not specifically a trans character.

The publication reported that "it was only intended to respond to the first part about LGBT + characters, and did not mean that a trans character will arrive at the MCU" very soon. "

The move comes after fans of the comic book franchise urged Feige to include more LGBTQ + characters, with Tessa Thompson Revealing that his character Valkyrie was gay or bisexual.

Last July, the Geeks WorldWide website reported on Marvel's release notices for a trans character, but no details have been officially published.