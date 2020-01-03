Kenya Moore boasts a natural face and hair and impresses fans with her beauty

Kenya Moore shared a photo in which she does not wear makeup and her fans are simply impressed by its natural beauty. Check it out below to see for yourself.

She is also showing her thick curly hair, and fans are in love with her appearance.

Someone commented: "Turn, turn, turn, the beautiful mom of Brooklyn," and another follower said: "That's why they got angry … because they need the funeral home to make them look beautiful and you don't!" #KeyHive. "

A fan published: ‘How impressive Sistah! Kenya still shines! "And someone else wrote:" God definitely knows what he was doing when you were created! "

A follower wrote: ‘You got this in 2020 Mom 🙏🏾 You are an empath who was bombarded by a narcissist. Do a little research on narcissistic parents, mothers and empaths and begin your healing journey so that you can protect yourself and the God of Brooklyn bless "@thekenyamoore,quot;.

Someone else talked about the incredible appearance of Kenya and said: hair goals. skin care goals. turn goals. Happy January goal goals, queen spin! @thekenyamoore. "

An Instagram installer posted this: "Happy Blessed New Year, wishing you continued blessings to you and your beautiful family."

A fan wished him the best and wrote: ‘QUEEN !!!! I wish you the best in 2020! Everything will be fine for you! ", While another follower got excited about his youthful appearance:" You get younger and younger with age! "

Apart from this, Kenya has been working hard and really supports families with problems after they had their own terrible health problems.

He managed to have his miraculous baby, and is doing everything possible to help families who have the same problems and face difficulties in having children.



