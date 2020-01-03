Kendall Jenner shows Christmas decorations in her $ 8.5 million mansion – Watch the video

It may be the new year, but that does not mean it is time to save the Christmas decorations at the moment. The Kardashians and Jenners made headlines for their festivities and now it is Kendall's turn to showcase his Christmas decorations. Kendall surprised his 120 million Instagram followers by sharing a video tour of his $ 8.5 million mansion and showcasing his beautiful Christmas decoration. The video follows his brothers who also invited fans to take a look at their Christmas themes. Kim Kardashian showed her completely white minimalist Christmas decorations and Kylie Jenner took her followers home in a video that went viral in a matter of hours. Now, Kendall is the one who gives the public a glimpse of his home.

Kendall did not become extravagant with his decorations and kept things simple with bright white lights. She owns a beautiful Spanish-style mansion that Charlie Sheen previously owned. There were no decorations on the outside in the video, except for some ceiling lights and lighted vegetation. The camera swept the area and then a large Christmas tree adorned with white lights was seen in the living room.

Kendall used the same type of illuminated vegetation in his house and framed the mantel of the fireplace.

You can watch a video featuring Kendall Jenner's mansion and Christmas decorations below.

Kendall Jenner is entering 2020 with a bang after fueling rumors that she and Ben Simmons are back together. The couple celebrated New Year's Eve together and that was enough to set social networks on fire with rumors that the two have rekindled the fire of their romance. Kendall is extremely private about his romantic endeavors and, although he has been linked to several people over the years, he has never spoken publicly and referred to someone as his partner or confirmed whether he was romantically involved with the person. of interest.

While the sisters show their Christmas decorations, none can be compared to the older sister Kourtney, who went to the family's Christmas Eve party and turned her mansion into a winter paradise equipped with a Mrs. Santa Claus who baked fresh cookies in the kitchen .

Kendall Jenner's Christmas decorations were minimalist in nature and very tasteful. What do you think of Kendall's Christmas decoration?



