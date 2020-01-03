Kanye West urges Kim Kardashian to have a fifth child through a substitute

%MINIFYHTMLc236fd7545140fb1e19ecb5649ce9c429% %MINIFYHTMLc236fd7545140fb1e19ecb5649ce9c4210%

According to one source, the rapper & # 39; Famous & # 39 ;, who already shares four children with his wife, has been & # 39; pushing hard for this, and has expressed his desire that things start immediately & # 39; .

Having four children is apparently not enough to Kanye west. The words on the streets are that the rapper is pressing his wife Kim Kardashian have fifth child through a substitute. Radar Online was the first to tell this story.

According to the publication, Kanye is "pushing hard for this, and has expressed his desire that things start immediately." As for the reason, it is said that it is because the founder of Yeezy "wants so many blood heirs to inherit his legacy, he says it is no coincidence that he and Kim returned to normal after the last baby entered their lives" .

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, already share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. While the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star gave birth to her two oldest children alone, she began to switch to the subrogation of her third and fourth child due to her pregnancy and her fertility problems. She has talked about this issue several times before, even in media interviews and in E! Series.

More recently, he talked about IVF and revealed that he had five surgeries to try to repair the internal damage he suffered during childbirth. In a video for his line of Skims girdles, he said he had a condition called "preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mother's organs begin to close. The only way to get rid of that is to give birth to the baby."

However, instead of leaving, the placenta grew inside your uterus. Despite the risk, Kim decided to freeze her eggs because she wanted to have more children. "I was able to get pregnant with my son Saint and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, the same horrible birth I had with my first daughter," he said. "After that, I had to perform five different operations in a year and a half to repair the damage that all that caused inside."

This resulted in his doctors refusing to have an embryo because of the risks. Therefore, he decided to resort to subrogation. "I am very grateful for my beautiful children, no matter how they came to me, they came to me," she said, adding that she would go through the "same pain and the same back" for her children.