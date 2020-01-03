Kandi Burruss tells the whole truth about husband Todd Tucker using his money for his luxurious lifestyle and business in a new video

The last episode of Real Atlanta Housewives shed light on some issues that have been very exciting for fans of the popular show, as Kandi Burruss opened up and talked about how she and her husband, Todd Tucker, managed their private finances.

For a while, many viewers of the series suspected that Todd spent the salary checks earned with Kandi effort, in order to finance his business ideas, such as his Mexican-style restaurant, an Old Lady Gang Breakfast and a giant truck with 18 wheels . .

Apparently, these commercial efforts required a considerable amount of financial support because many renovations were needed.

As a result, it seems that many people assumed that Tucker was using his wife's means to carry out his plans, which led Kandi to explain that this was not the case.

The 43-year-old reality star defended her husband by explaining that Todd was not spending his personal money and, in addition, they have earned a lot together as a couple, which is what he was using for his business ideas.

Kandi also stated that, since her spouse was part of earning money, she should have a saying about how to spend her joint fortune.

Kandi also said that she and Todd were very good together because they constantly motivated each other to achieve their goals.

Kandi said: “Todd has felt the pressure that he needs to earn more money since we got together. Like, people have always questioned him being with me and if he was with me for money and all this. So he has always been in this position trying to show the world that he doesn't need my money. "

She continued saying: “Todd is not spending my personal money. That is still safe is my savings portfolio. He and I have earned a lot of money together, which is what we use to invest in new business ideas. He helped achieve it so he could decide how it was spent. Thank you for your concern, but we are fine! "

He added: "Todd, on the other hand, has claimed that he tried to develop his business with Kandi because she was the only person he could trust and was a little afraid to do that with someone, whom he didn't know well."

The father of three children shared: If you don't trust the person you sleep with, who else would you do business with? Because people come to me to do business outside of it, and I ask, how do I do that? I don't trust anyone. I do not. I don't worry, is my partner going to get money from the account or something will become strange? When he doesn't know people, he doesn't know how they run their business. It gives a little scary ".

At least, things are clear now.



