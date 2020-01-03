Kandi Burruss drives fans crazy with this picture of her precious cousin: check it out here

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

IG fans of Kandi Burruss are going crazy after she posted a picture of her beautiful cousin. This is not the first time she has published it, and fans ask about the young man.

Anyway, here is the post that caused a lot of emotion in the comments.

‘My cousin @patrickdallas_ decided to launch a calendar for 2020! Order yours now. The link is in his biography of IG @patrickdallas_. Guess what month this photo is … repeat below! Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: "Damn @kandi, you're making us hang out for wishing a nephew like this."

Another excited follower wrote: "Already a good cousin,quot; and someone else posted this: "It's OK!" The ONLY way he would buy if he is in ALL the calendar. Is he? @Kandi. "

Another follower wrote: "Okay, cousin, we see that the Lord has been good Hallelujah,quot; "I am coughing now hallucinating,quot;.

An Instagram installer also got excited about Patrick and said: "You can be cursed every month like this."

Someone else posted: ka @kandi your cousin's photos look good. You are truly a family person. I love this about you. Tell those who hate to close it. It is still you. 💕 ’

In addition to promoting her hot cousin, Kandi has been living her best life in 2020. She and Todd Tucker have just welcomed a new family member, the girl Blaze Tucker, and they couldn't be happier.

Ad

Fans also wish you a great year along with your loved ones.


