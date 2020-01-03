Kandi Burruss celebrates Sheree Whitfield's birthday and marks the event on social networks

By Bradley Lamb
Kandi Burruss wanted to mark Sheree Whitfield's birthday on her social media account, and shared a photo with the two and also a sweet message. Check out his post below.

‘Happy birthday @shereewhitfield !!!! I hope you are having the best time of your life. It makes 50 look so good! Give @shereewhitfield some love to everyone! Kandi subtitled his post.

People are surprised to learn that Sheree is celebrating her 50th anniversary considering how good it looks.

Someone said: ‘WHO WILL SEE IT? No one, that's who !! 😤 Happy birthday @shereewhitfield, we are an icon! 💯💕 ’

A follower wrote: "Bring your brand in the program @kandi happy bday @shereewhitfield," and another Instagram installer said: "50, where? She looks amazing! Happy birthday, @shereewhitfield."

Someone else said: ‘Kandi literally ALL needs to be as humble as you. You are a classy boss and literally UNBOUNDED a really successful "QUEEN # 2020 for you,quot; BLACK QUEEN.

Another commentator published this: "Kandi, I love you, you don't hold a grudge against any of your castmates, you show love all the time … True definition of a child of God … It's still you."

A fan said: "Happy birthday to,quot; Who's going to check me out? "@Shereewhitfield I hope you enjoy your special day!"

Another follower posted this: ‘Sheree always looks good. Bring it back! & # 39;

Earlier today, it has been revealed that Kandi IG fans are going crazy after she posted a picture of her precious cousin.

This is not the first time she has published it, and fans ask about the young man.


