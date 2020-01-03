Kandi Burruss celebrates Sheree Whitfield's birthday and marks the event on social networks

Kandi Burruss wanted to mark Sheree Whitfield's birthday on her social media account, and shared a photo with the two and also a sweet message. Check out his post below.

‘Happy birthday @shereewhitfield !!!! I hope you are having the best time of your life. It makes 50 look so good! Give @shereewhitfield some love to everyone! Kandi subtitled his post.

People are surprised to learn that Sheree is celebrating her 50th anniversary considering how good it looks.

Someone said: ‘WHO WILL SEE IT? No one, that's who !! 😤 Happy birthday @shereewhitfield, we are an icon! 💯💕 ’

A follower wrote: "Bring your brand in the program @kandi happy bday @shereewhitfield," and another Instagram installer said: "50, where? She looks amazing! Happy birthday, @shereewhitfield."

Someone else said: ‘Kandi literally ALL needs to be as humble as you. You are a classy boss and literally UNBOUNDED a really successful "QUEEN # 2020 for you,quot; BLACK QUEEN.

Another commentator published this: "Kandi, I love you, you don't hold a grudge against any of your castmates, you show love all the time … True definition of a child of God … It's still you."

A fan said: "Happy birthday to,quot; Who's going to check me out? "@Shereewhitfield I hope you enjoy your special day!"

Another follower posted this: ‘Sheree always looks good. Bring it back! & # 39;

Earlier today, it has been revealed that Kandi IG fans are going crazy after she posted a picture of her precious cousin.

This is not the first time she has published it, and fans ask about the young man.



