K-Pop star Nayeon begs Stalker to stop harassing her

Instagram

The member of the Korean group Twice is under police protection due to the constant threat of an obsessed fan who continued to harass her despite her request to stop.

Up News Info –

Twice singer Nayeon is under police protection after a continuous threat from a stalker.

On January 1, 2020, the management company of the K-pop star, JYP Entertainment, issued a statement revealing that the girl group member was under police protection after a man tried to approach her and followed stars on a flight from Japan to South Korea.

"Today, when boarding a flight back from Japan to Korea, a stalker from TWICE member Nayeon tried to approach her on numerous occasions after boarding," the statement said, according to a translation of the culture website Korean pop Soompi. "We were able to respond to the situation immediately, and (Nayeon) was not injured, but she is currently quite restless and anxious."

"Due to the incident, Nayeon is currently under police protection. We warned the stalker several times to stop his actions, but he ignored our warnings and tried to break through and raised his voice, intensifying the situation with problematic behavior."

He also said that JYP is also taking legal action against the man and investigating the inappropriate release of the schedules and information of the artists' flights.

Earlier in the day, a post on TWICE's Instagram story said: "Please go home. Please stop. Please, I ask you to," but it was quickly deleted.

The incident followed multiple videos, publications and attempts by a German man in recent months to reach Nayeon, real name Im Na-yeon, and JYP previously revealed that he was taking action against allegations of stalking and requesting police protection during the 24 years. old star