Justin Timberlake's wife & # 39; flirting & # 39; with other men after a cheating scandal!

Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has reportedly been flirting with other men after the public deception scandal in which her husband was trapped.

"Jessica discovered that healthy flirting with other men is very useful. She is showing her amazing body and a smile and the boys are noticing more," a source told Radar. "They always thought I was sexy, but never reciprocated, until now."

Justin was caught on camera in a chat with black actress Alisha Wainwright. The pop actor / singer publicly apologized to his wife (but not Alisha) and denied cheating, but admitted that he crossed the line under the influence of alcohol.

But now it's Justin who looks over his shoulder.

"Jessica has Justin worried and that's the best feeling in the world, not that she ever cheated on him," the source added. "It's kind of nice to receive all this attention from Justin. He sends her flirtatious text messages and calls her three times a day to say & # 39; I love you & # 39; and & # 39; I miss you & # 39;".