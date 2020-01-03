Justin Bieber Yummy's new song is a tribute to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber I just released a delicious new single.
On Thursday night, The Biebs released the new music that has been promising fans. And to anyone's surprise, "Yummy,quot; is about his girlfriend, Hailey Bieber.
The song begins with the chorus, which is basically Justin saying that Hailey is delicious over and over again. While singing: "Yes, you have that delicious-mmm / That delicious-mmm, that delicious-mmm / Yes, you have that delicious-mmm / That delicious-mmm, that delicious-mmm / Say the word, on my way / Yes baby , yes baby, yes baby / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yes baby, yes baby, yes baby / In the morning or afternoon / Say the word, on my way ".
Then enter the first verse and the pre chorus, and get ready, believers. They are sexual
"Stallion in good faith," Justin sings. "It's not stable, no, you stay in the race / You're not on the side, you're number one / Yes, every time I come, you do it (You do it)."
As the lyrics continue, "Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it / One hundred racks, help me spend it, baby / Light a match, light litty, baby / That jet set, watch the sunset a little, yes, yes / Rollin & # 39; eyes back on my head, make my fingers bend, yes, yes. "
On the bridge, express how happy you are to be with the model. "Get on the Lambo & # 39 ;, I'm on my way," he sings. "I put on my house slippers with a smile on my face / I am elated that you are my lady."
An official music video "Yummy,quot; will be released at noon EST on January 4, giving fans enough time to prepare for what will undoubtedly be a very exciting video. And given the issue, it is possible that Hailey is also in the video.
This single arrives just after Justin announced the imminent arrival of his next album, a tour and his YouTube documentary series. Seasons, on January 27.
The trailer of Seasons promises a "raw,quot; look at the life of the superstar, and a source revealed to E! News that the album will do the same.
The source said the new songs "are about their ups and downs,quot; and "the recent struggles with depression."
"There were many dark moments and the collapse he suffered," shared our source. "He touches his mental health problems and how he got over it."
Despite everything, his wife was there. Then, just as "Yummy,quot; has hinted, the source confirms that there will be music about Hailey on the album.
"He also writes a lot about his love and the power of his love of being unlike anything else he has experienced," the source explained. "It's a familiar sound that fans will love. He is doing what he does best and everyone is eager to get it out for the world to enjoy."
The new era of The Biebs has arrived.
