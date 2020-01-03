Justin Bieber Yummy's new song is a tribute to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber I just released a delicious new single.

On Thursday night, The Biebs released the new music that has been promising fans. And to anyone's surprise, "Yummy,quot; is about his girlfriend, Hailey Bieber.

The song begins with the chorus, which is basically Justin saying that Hailey is delicious over and over again. While singing: "Yes, you have that delicious-mmm / That delicious-mmm, that delicious-mmm / Yes, you have that delicious-mmm / That delicious-mmm, that delicious-mmm / Say the word, on my way / Yes baby , yes baby, yes baby / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yes baby, yes baby, yes baby / In the morning or afternoon / Say the word, on my way ".

Then enter the first verse and the pre chorus, and get ready, believers. They are sexual

"Stallion in good faith," Justin sings. "It's not stable, no, you stay in the race / You're not on the side, you're number one / Yes, every time I come, you do it (You do it)."