Justin Bieber shares spicy details about Hailey Baldwin's marriage on the return of the single & # 39; Yummy & # 39;

The new song is serving as the lead single of the upcoming Canadian superstar album, which will mark their first album since their 2015 effort & # 39; Purpose & # 39 ;.

Justin Bieber has finally returned! After her break, the Canadian superstar has finally returned to the music industry with the release of her new single "Yummy" that serves as the lead single for her next album.

The flirtatious song finds Justin running for his wife Hailey Baldwin. "It's not stable, don't stay in the race / You're not on the side, you're number one," he sings, before getting a little spicy in the next verse, "Light a match, get dirty, baby / That jet set, Watch the sunset a little, yes, yes / With my eyes rolling back in my head, make my fingers curl, yes, yes. "

Considering that it's been a long time since Justin released his own single, "Yummy" soon took over the charts by assault. It surpassed the Spotify lists in six countries, including the United States and Canada. It also became a trend in social networks, with a person who jokingly called him the "sexy cousin" of Duck"Hotline Bling." Another joked: "If having sex is good, imagine having sex with Justin Bieber and he writing a song about how you make him lose his mind. Hailey, honey, you won in life."

Justin's new album, which still has no release date, will be his first album since his 2015 album "Purpose." Along with the next R&B effort, Justin announced that he would embark on a tour to support the album and launch a docuseries on YouTube. The advance of the next series has been presented with the world.

"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through, I think I'm right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he loves me." He said in the teaser. "I feel like this is different from previous albums just because I'm in my life. I'm excited to play it and tour. We all have different stories. I'm excited to share mine." "