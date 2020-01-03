Justin Bieber making music and touring again thanks to Hailey Baldwin – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTMLc82962e1aee642687d00b73b0566d9849% %MINIFYHTMLc82962e1aee642687d00b73b0566d98410%

Justin Bieber is preparing to release new music after quite a long break and it turns out that fans should thank his wife, Hailey Baldwin, for this! In fact, not only is there an album just around the corner, but also a tour of the stadium!

This will be the first studio album that the singer has released since 2015, so 2020 already looks great for the Beliebers!

The new music also comes with a summer tour of 23 cities and it seems that fans aren't the only ones excited, Justin too!

In the past, he admitted that the tours were always exhausting, but since Hailey will be on his side while traveling, things feel different now and he is really looking forward to the experience!

Privileged information explains through HollywoodLife that ‘Hailey is Justin's greatest cheerleader in all this and is one of the main reasons why she feels ready for this new album and all that entails. He knows that Hailey will be by his side every step of the way and that gives him strength as he had never known before. If it wasn't for Hailey, this album might not even be happening. She is the one who has given him the strength to do it. "

Another source continued by saying that ‘Hailey has revitalized Justin in everything in his life. He is so in love with her that he wants to show her what it is about and that is why he is so happy to return to the rhythm of a tour and new music. Everything is dedicated to her and what she has done for him. "

Are you waiting for Justin Bieber's great return to music?



