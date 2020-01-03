Justin Bieber joins TikTok and drops his first message

Justin Bieber debuted on Tik Tok earlier this week, a new report by Just Jared revealed. 25 years old Purpose The artist released his first TikTok post on January 2, Thursday, after his Twitter announcement that, in fact, he had started using TikTok.

"TikTok?", The singer tweeted, along with a legend that said: "Am I doing this right?" The publication presents a series of photos that show its evolution over the years. As most know, Justin has been very busy lately, so his late entry to the game TikTok is not difficult to understand.

As previously reported, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were legally married in September 2018 by acquiring a marriage license. About a year later, Justin and Hailey were married in a ceremony among their friends and family.

Instead of doing it privately this time, Justin and Hailey got married at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. A few hours later, Justin shared photographs of his wedding day with his 119 million followers on Instagram.

Reported by People Magazine, the media states that there were approximately 154 people at the ceremony, held at Somerset Chapel, which was attended by many of Hailey's fashion industry friends, including Camila Morrone, Jourdon, Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls

After the ceremony, guests and attendees enjoyed dinner and a cocktail at the Wilson Ballroom, which included a performance by R,amp;B star Daniel Caesar. As celebrity couple fans know, the rumors of their marriage persisted for months, and both sides denied they ever married.

However, it was later revealed by multiple outlets as 100% accurate. Unfortunately, his rumored marriage in the following month of 2018, October, supposedly led to or at least part of Selena Gomez's entry into a mental wellness center.

As previously reported, Selena entered a wellness center in October 2018, not long after the media learned about the Bieber-Baldwin marriage story. As noted earlier, several media speculated that they had obtained an official marriage license without the knowledge of their closest friends and family.



