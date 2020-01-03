Justin Bieber and Jordan Binnington head to the showdown after the singer accepts the hockey challenge

WENN / DJDM

The success creator & # 39; I Don & # 39; t Care & # 39; He will face the St. Louis Blues goalie in a face-to-face shooting with a $ 10,000 donation to a charity chosen by Justin as the prize in case the singer wins.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber It has a great challenge ahead. On New Year's Day, the "What do you mean?" Hitmaker shared with fans that he is heading for a gunfight against a professional athlete Jordan Binnington after accepting an ice hockey challenge thrown by the St. Louis Blues goalie.

The invitation to the competition came a few days after Bieber made public a video of him scoring a goal while playing hockey. In the subtitle part of the Instagram post, the husband of Hailey Baldwin He boasted: "As my wife always says … I have good hands." Intrigued, Binnington wrote in the comments section: "10 separate me against you. You write me down and I will dye my hair platinum blonde."

<br />

Raising the bet even further, Bieber suggested that they should face each other for a good cause. "How close to 10 thousand dollars for the charity Marco and you donate to a charity of my choice and we filmed it?", Offered the singer of "I do not care" while sharing the screenshot of the field of confrontation of the player of the NHL.

<br />

Binnington has not yet responded to the improved bet, but many proposed the next NHL All-Star Game as a potential place for the two-star showdown. St. Louis will host the 2020 game on January 25.

Bieber was no stranger to the shooting game. In 2017, the ex boyfriend of Selena Gomez He has participated in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout game in Los Angeles. Although he lost two penalty shots, he helped his team get a 5-3 victory by scoring a goal.

During the friendly game, the Hall of Fame defender memorably led the Canadian-born singer to the Staples Center glass. Chris Pronger. However, his ice skills earned him praise from his then teammate, the actor. Cuba Gooding Jr., who said: "I was surprised how good the child can play. He really has good skills, and he is also a very sweet child."