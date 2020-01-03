Jurgen Klopp respects the FA Cup, but the welfare of Liverpool players is a priority | Soccer news

















1:09



Jurgen Klopp insists he will "respect,quot; the FA Cup, but says the threat of a replay is "absolutely incredible,quot;

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he respects the FA Cup, but his priority must be the well-being of his players.

Klopp only has 12 fit senior field players, in addition to the new signing Takumi Minamino, which is ready for his debut, for the tie of the third round of Sunday's Merseyside derby at home with Everton.

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp says the new signing Takumi Minamino will provide the team with multiple options, but insists he will need time to adapt.

He leaves few options to rest the players, but that has been the workload that does not know what will be available for him on the weekend.

"People have already told me a couple of times that I wouldn't respect cup competitions. It's just not true. Everyone can give their opinions, but my first job is to respect the players," he said.

Liverpool suffered a rare defeat when they were defeated in Napoli in September

"That is absolutely my number one job: I see them every day.

"I have to decide if it is allowed to play them again. It seems that the federations around want it to be more complicated."

"How can you see a situation like Newcastle (against Leicester earlier this week)? Lose four players in a game? And don't think & # 39; this is crazy & # 39;".

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp wished luck to old friend Carlo Ancelotti when he took the reins of Merseyside Everton's rivals

Ancelotti is & # 39; one of the smartest people I've ever met & # 39;

Sunday's game at Anfield gives Klopp the opportunity to renew his acquaintances with Everton's counterpart Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he enjoys a very cordial relationship.

Everton brought Ancelotti after firing Marco Silva, and the Italian is one of three managers (along with Pep Guardiola and Dean Smith) who have defeated Liverpool this season, after leading Napoli to an impressive 2-4 victory. 0 about the Reds in the Champions. League group stage.

Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after the third round match of the FA Cup on Sunday against Liverpool

Klopp expects Ancelotti to thrive at Goodison Park and says the 60-year-old is an inspiring figure who will undoubtedly have already given a great boost to Everton players.

"Carlo Ancelotti is one of the smartest people I've ever met and would not have accepted his job if he didn't have a good squad or was convinced that the Everton squad is good," Klopp said.

"It's a really good squad (in Everton). They've made a lot of investments in the transfer market in recent years."

"It didn't work for some reason, but the combination of a good coach and a good team can help in football."

"Carlo is someone who can raise the group at the moment he enters the room. You heard his press conference this morning. I'm sure you left it in a better mood than when you came!"