Josh Taylor attacked by undefeated contender Shohjahon Ergashev | Boxing News





Josh Taylor holds super lightweight belt WBA and IBF

Unified champion Josh Taylor is the goal number 1 for Shohjahon Ergashev when the dangerous contender approaches a fight for the world title super lightweight.

The unbeaten Ergashev has based his career in the United States, racking up 17 wins, including 15 knockouts, and is currently at no. 6 in the ranking of the WBA and IBF before his next fight on January 17.

With wrestler of Uzbekistan intensifying their search for the division champions, the promoter Dmitriy Salita is leading the 28 years towards the Scot Taylor, who owns belts WBA and IBF after his impressive win over Regis Prograis in the final of the World Super Boxing Series.

Shohjahon Ergashev looking for a fight for the titles of Taylor

"I feel like Ergashev is the best super lightweight world," said Salita Sky sports.

"It has grown by leaps and bounds and has added new dimensions to his Kronk Gym training with the Sugarhill Steward.

"Ergashev looked spectacular in his last fight in August and expect better on 17 January. Now not only has power, but also the IQ ring to deliver the most precise way.

"He and Josh Taylor would be a spectacular fight in which Ergashev expect shine as the new star in the division."

Jose Ramirez is super lightweight champion of the WBC and WBO

Taylor has declared its intention to become an undisputed world champion to the facing Jose Ramirez, who has the belts WBC and WBO 140 pounds.

The Californian defends his belts against Viktor Postol on February 2, while the IBF mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong has been mentioned as a possible next opponent for Taylor.